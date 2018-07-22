What a celebration on Saturday, July 14 with the Jubilee Days parade. Fun for all! The participation of a variety of floats, riders and folks lining the route was fantastic! Thank you for making Laramie such a “Laradise” to live and work in. Hometown pride shines bright! In addition, the Game Warden Conference in Curt Gowdy State Park on Thursday was a great success.
The Butcher Block and Albany County Cattlewomen supplied the steaks, sides and homemade cookies made by volunteers who served the participants from all over the United States and Canada. Everyone had a great time and felt appreciated. It really made Wyoming shine. We have such a wonderful community!
Amy Eubanks and Daniel Lopez, Albany County CattleWomen volunteers
Albany County
