As soldiers do not make foreign policy, the risk that every soldier takes is that he or she may be ordered into an unjust war. In an unjust war, soldiers may fight with honor, but when atrocities are the norm, all honor is lost and the war is doubly unjust.
Regarding war trophies, we should keep trophies from our just wars, such as those against the Confederacy and against Nazi Germany. At issue now is the long-standing request of the Republic of the Philippines that we return the Balangiga Bells taken from their country. So what kind of war was the Philippine-American War of 1899 to 1902?
The Philippines never attacked America. They were a possession of Spain, and when the USA defeated Spain, rather than recognize the independent Philippine Republic, we decided to take the Philippines by force from those who had lived there for centuries. We transferred the Philippines from Spain to us, as if the people were cattle, or some inferior race to be ruled by a master race of Americans, conduct as reprehensible as any in world history.
In the war itself, our well-armed soldiers fought Filipinos often armed with knives, arrows, and spears. Our soldiers followed no laws of war, but indiscriminately massacred civilians in large numbers, with the massacre orders coming from American generals. General Wheaton ordered a massacre that killed a thousand. After a Filipino victory against American soldiers in Balangiga, General Smith ordered that the entire island of Samar, with hundreds of thousands of people, be turned into a “howling wilderness” and that Filipino males age ten and older be shot.
When soldiers revealed war crimes, they were threatened with court martial and forced to retract their statements. War criminals were not admonished, charged, or tried. Civilians were forced into concentration camps. Those found outside of camps without ID could be shot on sight. Torture was common.
THIS is the great victory that Senator Barrasso, Senator Enzi, and Congresswoman Cheney want to celebrate by keeping the bells?
QUESTION their judgment, send the bells back, and please, send an apology as well!
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
