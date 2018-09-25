Father: “Son, now that you are ten years old I need you to wear this device for the rest of your life.”
Son: “What does it do, daddy?”
Father: “It tracks your location, video records you and your surroundings, and preserves audio as well, along with facial ID of anyone with you.”
Son: “But why, daddy?”
Father: “In case you are ever nominated to the Supreme Court of the United States.”
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
