On behalf of the Board of Directors and the animals at Home on the Range Animal Haven, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to all the community members who participated in our recent Summer Fun Raffle and the sponsors who donated prizes.
The winners were Susan Weidel, Lance Proctor and Susan Day.
Your participation allow us to continue our mission of providing shelter, medical care and a safe environment for the animals and engaging in our community.
Pam Brekken
HORAH Board of Directors
Laramie
