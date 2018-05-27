As I see it, most of us humans are guilty of some “Shenanigans” — which are mostly acts done in secret that we would expect will stay hidden; but some of us do not hide our “Shenanigans” — and others do. I must admit that I am one of those who have been guilty of lots of behavior in life that I have done in secret, but I have believed in that conduct and have been willing to tell the world about it — and even show it if another is open to seeing it. Witness that claim by all that I have written about my open behavior. Check it out - www.una-bella-vita.com. I take a great deal of pride in living my life that way — always being willing to let my deeds be known. I highly recommend that way of life because I never live in fear of being found out.
And then there are ones like our current president who are not so open, but claim they are. President Trump has been extremely vocal about saying that all must be accountable for past deeds — and has spent many hours before and after his election accusing others like Hillary Clinton with whom he disagrees of not doing what he expects all should do — be accountable. How often has Mr. Trump shouted: Lock Her Up?
So, Mr. Trump, turn over a new leaf and lead by example if you expect others to believe you. Allow investigations of your past with expediency - and stop claiming that others should not be allowed to discover the past you prefer to keep hidden. And anyone who claims the same as Trump that all must be accountable, stop trying to prohibit proper investigations with ill conceived contempt for those who do require it. Trump is not in this alone — and if we do not hold him accountable for his past, then we deserve exactly what we elected. Suppose?
Francis William Bessler
Laramie
