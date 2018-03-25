As I see it, second chances to come clean about one’s past are always fair and appropriate, but there should always be a limit too. One cannot lie indefinitely and get away with it — or should not be allowed to do so.
During the campaign, candidate Trump promised that he would reveal his tax reports for the last several years — if nominated; and yet he has not done it yet — over 420 days into his Presidency. Not only did Mr. Trump renege on a campaign promise, but he has continued into his Presidency to renege on that promise.
I am speculating, of course, but if Mr. Trump does not comply with his pledge by his 444th day in office — April 8th — I suspect that the Mueller Probe will do it for him. Obviously, Mr. Trump believes that revelation of his past financial endeavors — potentially of conflict of interest variety — will not serve him well — and that is probably why he would love to wait until his last day in office to fulfill his pledge to share his tax reports; but I doubt that Mr. Mueller and his gang of detectives will allow him to do that — and they shouldn’t too.
Personally, I hope President Trump fulfills his contract with the American Electorate and reveals his past financial endeavors as well as comes clean with admitting to extramarital affairs — which he has also steadfastly denied; but that will be up to Mr. Trump. He can choose to be a hero confessing to past questionable conduct and being forgiven by a rather eager American Electorate — or become a victim of his own vices, so to speak. What do you think?
Francis William Bessler
Laramie
