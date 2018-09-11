For the past 35 years, there has been an educational program each April and October called Lyceum. This October will be the 71st session. People of all ages are encouraged to attend. The cost is $6 for each week’s sessions. The program will be held in the Laramie Community Recreation Center each Tuesday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. See the Boomerang Local Briefs section for specific information about each week’s speakers.
Lyceum is a Greek word for education. A wide variety of different subject topics are included in this program.
The Lyceum is a nonprofit organization and any profits will be returned to local nonprofit organizations.
Billy Balthrop
Laramie
