Laramie and Albany County saw a dark milestone in its political history recently that will resonate among pundits for a long time.
During the early morning hours of Sept. 6, a suspected incident of arson took place at the Albany County Republican Party headquarters in downtown Laramie. It appears the person or people broke out an office window and started a fire inside. It was quickly extinguished and didn’t spread enough to cause irreparable harm, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a terrible crime.
Any fire in a structure abutting other buildings is dangerous, and with the upstairs apartment occupied, it can’t be argued this wasn’t a serious risk to public safety. We applaud the first responders for their work in making sure the situation didn’t get worse.
There’s not a lot of value in premature speculation, but it would be hard to believe this act wasn’t carried out by parties who do not agree with Republicans’ platforms heading into a tense 2018 general election.
Some have said it’s clear the suspected arson was carried out by a left-leaning perpetrator and is evidence the progressive side of the aisle is increasingly prone to violence. But this isn’t the time to make broad characterizations of political nemeses. Those responsible could very well be left-leaning, but we on this board know folks of that stripe, and it doesn’t speak for our friends and neighbors. This is the act of an outlier, not to be mistaken for the norm.
This board consists of members from across the political spectrum. We can all agree it’s a terrible, unwarranted crime, and we can all agree blame should not be broadly cast. Whoever decided this was an act worthy of a potential felony charge has done a disservice to us all. The act will not serve any productive purpose for political causes, and if those responsible hoped to intimidate the target, it surely didn’t work.
There are no doubt exceptions, but most Wyoming residents believe people from varying political backgrounds can talk about their differences in policy in a civil and even friendly manner. We don’t all believe the same things, but it’s important that we remember our political opponents are also our neighbors in this small-town state.
It’s of the utmost importance that liberals and conservatives not let this troubling act steer them away from this tradition of civility. We hope instead that it reminds us of what we are not and makes us strive to be better than we have been.
Any readers who have followed our editorials this summer have seen us repeatedly call for civility during this 2018 election amid what seems to be a collapse of responsible discourse nationwide. We think it’s a message worth repeating, especially after the apparent arson targeting Republicans.
One more matter that’s worth addressing while we consider civility is the notion among some that Democrats switching party affiliation before the primary election robbed Republicans of their preferred candidate for governor. State Treasurer Mark Gordon walked away from the primary with a convincing win, beating out his nearest competitor by more than 9,000 votes. But some have alleged a coordinated effort among Democrats to switch their affiliation to vote on the Republican ticket for the more moderate candidate was an unacceptable interference that warrants fundamental legislative change in Wyoming election law.
However, it’s been pointed out by a research expert and news reporting that, at this point at least, Democrats switching party affiliation did not appear to have been the game-changing factor in the hard-fought primary. That could change when more data comes to light in coming months, but we think this lines up with what we expected. And frankly, we think the Republicans got the right candidate. His nearest opponent, Foster Friess, was too inexperienced in policy, and the next nearest, Harriet Hageman, didn’t seem to have a solid policy plan outside of endlessly fighting with the federal government. (To be clear, we are not endorsing Gordon in the general election as the Boomerang has a tradition of not endorsing candidates.)
We don’t think the situation warrants changes to the state’s election laws. The Legislature has tried several times in recent memory to do so, only to see it repeatedly fail. An out-of-state pundit wrote a piece saying a lawmaker introduced a bill that would require voter registration to end two weeks before candidates file, but “the Legislative Service Office, dominated by progressive bureaucrats, ensured the bill’s failure with a ‘you can’t do that’ four-page memo.”
Oh? So, lawmakers couldn’t push forward a righteous bill because they were stopped at the door by their staff? Passing laws can be difficult at times for a variety of reasons, but if this particular legislation is so important, then the 90-member body should be able to figure it out. Seems to us like the majority feel it’s not worth their effort, or lawmakers agree with us that it’s unwarranted.
The author of the online article for American Thinker alleged Democrats have been crossing over or liberals have registered as Republicans to corrupt elections for years, resulting in moderates which the majority of conservatives don’t truly favor. But we think most Wyoming Republicans want governors in the vein of Gov. Matt Mead and candidate Mark Gordon.
In the lifetime of our oldest board members, it’s been the case consistently. Whether it’s a Democrat or Republican in the governor’s mansion, they have all very much been cut from the same cloth. This year’s Democratic nominee, Mary Throne, just as easily fits the centrist mold. She holds more progressive views than Gordon to be sure, but to us, bears little similarity to Democrats on the national stage. If these moderates being elected has been such a crisis for Republicans over several generations, we think something would have changed by now. But apparently, most don’t seem to feel so wronged by elections’ outcomes.
Mead will likely leave office as one of the nation’s most popular governors, and we think with good cause. He’s had a level-headed approach to policy and is a laudable diplomat for Wyoming. We could even argue that he sets an example of how to approach civil discourse. He’s a conservative, but he’s had a strong record of always being well-reasoned, thoughtful and amicable in policy disagreements. We should look to him as our leader in his final months in office for how to talk across the aisle.
