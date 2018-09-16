Dear Editor,
Many individuals came together to make Janet Shively’s Garden at the Albany County Public Library possible. We would like to thank Jim Mogard and Clay Simpson for their strong backs and positive attitudes; the Sutter family and Goldbrick Masonry for rock artistry and a sense of humor; Troy McMichael for irrigation help and moral support; Todd Yost for electrical help; Steve Bastian of Simon Contracting for traffic control work; Kent Marshall and Marty McKinney for waterproofing and concrete work; Roger McGinnis at Nursery on Grand and Robert Benson of Windmill Hill Greenhouse; Dick Phillips and his marvelous truck; the folks at Martin Marietta Materials (especially Jim Huegerich); and, last but not least, the members of the Laramie Garden Club, who were always at the ready with a shovel in hand.
We also want to thank those who supported this project financially. This garden could not have been imagined if it were not for the contributions of dozens of friends of Janet who donated to a memorial project in her memory. The Laramie Rivers Conservation District supported this project with a cost share grant and with their patience during its extended timeline. The Sutter family donated boulders, pavers, and flagstones. Finally, the Laramie Garden Club provided the remaining funds to complete Janet’s Garden. Thanks to one and all for your support.
Mark Shively, Laramie
Amy Fluet, Laramie Garden Club
Ruth Troyanek, Albany County Public Library director
Caitlin White, ACPL Foundation director
