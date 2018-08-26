The Albany County Public Library thanks voters for renewing the sixth penny sales tax. Part of the revenue from the assessment will finance improvements to your public library, one of the county’s most popular facilities and program venues. We deeply appreciate your support and investment in Albany County’s future.
Mike Massie, ACPL Board chairman
Ruth Troyanek, Library director
Laramie
