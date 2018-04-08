I live near the Fort Buford Road. I believe the county at one time owned this road but in fact did abandon it. I was told since it was abandoned that I could fence my property out to the middle of the road. This information came from a onetime county employee. Not very sure how accurate they were.
The county could easily make a pass through there with their road grader and make everything much easier for everyone. Ambulances, law enforcement, food services, etc. The county shop is less than three blocks away. I see the county drive 20 miles out and grade 20 miles or more of road with no one living on it.
A good investigator might want to see if there is anyone on the county commissioners that gets special treatment and gets their road graded. In the old days, the county would make a swipe through there now and then, just because they were good people not because it was their job. How I miss the days of old when we were all about helping one another and we were friends and neighbors. I see snow plows out driving around in the middle of the night in September with no snow forecasted, trying to burn that budget up so it looks like they didn’t have the finances to make it through the year, so they can ask for a bigger budget next year.
I am a little perplexed over the county attitude about this. My experience with the county has always been that can-do attitude, unity as a whole and it’s us as a whole while most other government entities in Albany and the city have typically always been them against us mentality. Just do the math; how many people per mile would they help by grading the Buford Road as opposed to grading 20 miles of road with no one on it, it’s a no-brainer.
Carson Aanenson
Laramie
