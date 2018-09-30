Wilma A. Dixon, 92, of Laramie, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, after a long battle of Alzheimer’s and dementia at Laramie Care Center. She was born July 9, 1926, in Neunstadt, Germany, to Karl and Theophile Schilling.
During Wilma’s life in Germany, she was forced to serve in World War II at the age of 14, working as a nurse and doing the light signals for the planes of the German Airforce.
After the war, Wilma worked in a bakery and later met then-married Charles “Bud” Dixon on March 28, 1958. They moved to the United States in 1961. Together, they raised three children. Wilma was primarily a ranchwife and homemaker, putting her children first. She missed her family in Germany tremendously and eventually received a memorable visit from her sister when she got to come visit Wilma in Laramie in 2001 for three weeks. Wilma was an amazing mother. She enjoyed gardening flowers and loved God — she was an Evangelist.
She is preceded in death by husband Charles “Bud” Dixon; her parents; brother Eduard Karl Schilling; her great-grandson: and son-in-law Richard I. Sopr.
She is survived by children, Linda Sopr, Charles Edward Dixon Jr. and Jane Powell, all of Laramie; grandchildren, Richard Charles Sopr, Elaine Hartford, Audrea Sullivan, Andrew Sullivan, Grace Cole and Jake Paintin; two great-grandsons; and sister Edith Simek, of Germany.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Grace Chapel with Pastor Dennis Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
