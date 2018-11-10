Williamina “Ina” Johnson, 80 years old of Antioch, Illinois, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. She was born June 23, 1938, in Rothesay, Scotland. On Oct. 18, 1961, Ina immigrated to New York City, becoming a naturalized citizen June 5, 1968. Ina had lived in Saratoga, New York, Charleston, South Carolina, Saxton, Pennsylvania, and Morris, Illinois, before settling in Antioch in 1972. Before her retirement in 2004, Ina began her working career as a nanny, later a buyer at Bloomingdale in New York, sales person at Mr. Johns (where she fitted Jacqueline Kennedy’s hat), Hahn Jewelers, the Globe and Antioch Chamber of Commerce and cared for children at Jazzercize, Antioch. Ina had a love for hand bags, hats and jewelry. She also enjoyed reading, traveling, knitting, sewing, walking and especially being with her grandchildren. On May 27, 1964, she married John A. Johnson in Saratoga, New York.
Survivors include husband of 54 years John; daughter Shena (Rob) Pecha, of Bristol, Wisconsin; two loving grandchildren, Blake and Jonathan Pecha; sister Mary (Tom) O’Neill, of Plains, Scotland; sister-in-law Jo Ann Johnson, of Centerline, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or www.alz.org are appreciated in Ina’s memory. Please sign the online guestbook for Ina at www.strangfh.com.
