William R. “Bill” Engstrom, 90, of Laramie and former longtime resident of Rawlins, died April 9, 2018. He was born Aug. 22, 1927, in Rawlins to Anna V. (née Miller) and Raynar G. Engstrom.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Laramie Valley Chapel in Laramie with Dr. Paul Martin officiating.
A visitation will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Jacoby Funeral Home Chapel in Rawlins. Graveside services with military honors will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in the Rawlins Cemetery with Rev. Terry Wiley officiating.
A full obituary will follow.
