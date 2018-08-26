William Lee “Bill” Halsey passed away suddenly May 12, 2018, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. He was born to Lee and Marie (née Black) Halsey in Great Falls, Montana. Bill had two sisters, Lorraina and Lillian, and one brother Russell, who all preceded him in death.
After high school, Bill joined the Army, where he served in the Korean War through January 1953. After his service, he married Sylvia Ann Stalder on June 12, 1955, in Laramie. Bill worked for Dan’s Auto Repair and later for the Wyoming Highway Department. He also enjoyed working on small engines such as lawn mowers on the side.
Bill and Sylvia raised three children, Janice, Glenn and Randall Halsey, while residing in Laramie. He enjoyed quick weekend family trips, camping, fishing and being outside.
After retirement, Bill and Sylvia moved to Riverton in 1994. After several years, they were divorced, and Sylvia returned to Laramie, while Bill stayed. He later met Judith Sleath, and they had many happy years together.
He is survived by Judith; daughter Janice (Tim) Walker, of Lander; and sons, Glenn (Nancy) Halsey and Randall (Anna) Halsey, all of Laramie. In addition, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews survive him.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at Oregon Trail State Veteran’s Cemetery in Evansville with a reception to follow. Go to www.newcomercasper.com to leave a special message for the family.
