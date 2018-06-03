William “Bill” Hunt, 80, of Jelm passed away at his home in Jelm. He was born March 26, 1938, in Denver to William H. and Nona L. (née Vetter) Hunt.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; brother Ron Hunt; and brothers-in-law, Lester Gore and Bill Misrasi.
He is survived by sisters, Karen Misrasi, of Chugwater, and Kay Gore, of Wheatland; nieces and nephews, Debra Kersting, Mark (Connie) Kersting and RaeCe (Keith) Wilkerson; and two great-nephews, Keil and Rory Wilkerson. He is also survived by his extended family and friends on the Big Laramie River.
It was Bill’s wishes no services to be hosted and for cremation to take place.
Memorial contributions can be made in Bill’s name to Last Wish for Life, a foundation for adult terminal cancer wishes, c/o First State Bank, 1405 16th St., Wheatland, WY 82201.
