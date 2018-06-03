Wesley K. Haywood, 74, entered eternity Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. His daughter was at his bedside. Wes was born to Walter Wesley and Dorothy (née Waters) Haywood, in Wray, Colorado, on April 5, 1944, and spent his early years on family farms near the communities of Eckley, Colorado, and Kirk, Colorado.
His family relocated to Eaton, Colorado, where he spent his teen years, graduating from Eaton High School in 1962. In 1963, he married Barbara Williams in Greeley, Colorado. They later divorced.
Wes had varied careers in both retail service and distribution. Lastly, he was a co-owner of Mingle’s Bar and Liquor Store in Laramie. Wes loved country music and watching westerns and college football on TV. He was a prolific gardener and a rugged outdoorsman. He was happiest when camping, riding his horses, hunting and fishing in the mountains.
He retired in 2003 and relocated to Richland, Oregon, where he spent many happy and peaceful hours fishing from his boat on Brownlee Reservoir with his faithful dog Bear at his side.
Wes was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Michelle Gronquest; and infant son Forrest. He is survived by daughter Jeannette Haywood (Dale Hockley), of Cheyenne; two grandsons, Chance Wesley Christensen and Kyle Lee Christensen, both of Laramie; two sisters, Patricia (Jerry) Case, of Little Falls, Minnesota, and Bette (Del) Matero, of Dewey, Arizona; brother David (Lorraine) Haywood, of Wellington, Colorado; seven nieces and nephews; best friend/cousin Paul Haywood, of Yuma, Colorado; numerous extended family members; and beloved dog Bear.
Per his request, no formal memorial service will be hosted. His ashes will be scattered by his family in the mountains of Wyoming and a celebration will be at 4 p.m. July 22 at Mingle’s.
Commented