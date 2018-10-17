Wava Laurel Bowyer was born Sept. 12, 1917, in Lost Lake, Montana. She passed away Oct. 15, 2018, in Laramie. She was the daughter of Edwin and Mathea Olson. Her siblings include two sisters, Hazel Swanson and Mildred Lewis, and brother Myron Olson.
Wava married Leslie Bowyer, of Canton, South Dakota, in 1939. They moved to Denver, where Leslie worked for Gates Rubber Company for 37 years before he retired. In 1980, they moved to Riverton and moved again to Laramie in 1992. They celebrated their 60th anniversary shortly before his death in February 1999.
Leslie and Wava had four children, Madeline Telfer (Bill), of Encampment, Leslie Bowyer Jr. (Sally), Richard Bowyer (Sandra), both of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Karen Bowyer, of Laramie, with whom she has spent her last years.
Wava is survived by her four children; brother Myron Olson (Bonnie), of Englewood, Colorado; 13 grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband Leslie Bowyer; sisters, Mildred Lewis and Hazel Swanson; granddaughter Sonja Bowyer; and great-granddaughter Rena Moll (Danny).
Perhaps the most important event in her life was in 1931 when the gospel came to Canton, South Dakota, where her parents lived. Two Iowa workers, Paul Foster and James Greenfield, and one South Dakota worker, Robert McCorkel, had a tent mission. They hosted meetings for 13 weeks, six nights a week. It was toward the end of the mission that she made her choice to serve the Lord. This proved to be an anchor in her life bringing joy and peace, many valuable privileges and so many precious faithful friends.
She will be interned beside her husband in Denver at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens on South Colorado Boulevard. Funeral arrangements pending.
