Wanda M. Zaucha, 96, of Laramie, formerly of Bradley, Illinois, died Friday, July 6, 2018, at Spring Wind Assisted Living Community.
She was born Oct. 16, 1921, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Michael and Helen (neé Smolenska) Milaszewski.
Wanda moved to Bradley in 1935 and lived there until moving to Laramie eight years ago to be closer to her daughter and family.
She married Casimir “Ki” L. Zaucha on Aug. 24, 1946, in Kankakee, Illinois.
Wanda played many roles over her 96 years, from being a worker at the Florence Stove Co. in Kankakee where she met her husband, to a worker in an artillery shell plant during World War II, to a housekeeper and caregiver for her parents, husband, grandson Gregory, and others. Although her priority was family, friends and her faith, she also had a passion for singing in her church choir and the Bonnie Belles of Harmony. Wanda was well known far and wide for her big strong hugs. She became friends with people anywhere she went, never meeting a stranger.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley and St. Paul’s Newman Center in Laramie.
Wanda is preceded in death by her husband Ki; her parents; and her brother Bernard Milaszewski.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra Hubert (Wayne), of Laramie; her grandson Gregory Hildebrand, of Laramie; her step-grandchildren, Phillip Hubert (Jodi), of Casper, David Hubert (Melissa), of Sheridan, Kimberly Jensen (Gary), of Lantry, South Dakota, and their families; her nephews, Michael Milaszewski (Sydney), Bryan Nelson and Tom Nelson; her niece Amy Bovie (Kyle); and her grandnephew Nathan Milaszewski. She is also survived by her special friends Barbara Brosseau, Kathy Vaccaro-Fegan, and Madeline Vaccaro.
Funeral liturgy will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 19 at St. Paul’s Newman Center, Laramie with The Reverend Fr. Rob Spaulding celebrant.
Inurnment will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7 at All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais, Illinois, with Deacon Leon Fritz, St. Joseph Catholic Church, of Bradley, officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to ARK Regional Services, 1150 N. Third St., Laramie, WY 82072 and/or Hospice of Laramie,1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82070.
