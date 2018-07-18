Funeral liturgy for Wanda M. Zaucha will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 19 at St. Paul’s Newman Center with The Reverend Fr. Rob Spaulding celebrant. Inurnment will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7 at All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais, Illinois, with Deacon Leon Fritz of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, Illinois, officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Ark Regional Services, 1150 N. Third St. Laramie, WY 82072, and/or Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82070. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- New UW slogan draws criticism from faculty
- UW launches ‘Cowboy’ campaign, debate surrounding new slogan turns national
- Storm flooding closes roads Tuesday
- Study: 1 in 4 UW students experience sexual assault
- University of Wyoming trustees’ proper role debated by GOP hopefuls
- Caroline Johnson
- Snowy Range Road Bridge opened for traffic Monday
- Voters to decide fate of 6th penny
- Dennis Lee Estes
- Leach letter: Woman proud to be a Cowboy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented