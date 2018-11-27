Virginia Lee Milam, 89, of Cheyenne passed away November 15, 2018 at Hospice of Laramie.
She was born October 31, 1929 in Cheyenne to Forrest and Virginia Powers. She married Fred Milam on September 5, 1949 in Cheyenne. She was a homemaker and a member of P.E.O. Chapter S and Cheyenne Women’s Civic League. She was a volunteer for Davis hospice Center, the Hospital Rehab and the hospital ICU waiting room.
She is survived by her children, Mike Milam of Laramie and Janet Cathcart of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Dr. Dylan Milam, D.C., Dr. David Milam, D.C., Chancy Cathcart and Andrea Mitchell; six great-grandchildren and special friend, Jack Burns.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred H. Milam and a brother, Forrest Powers, Jr.
Those who wish may contribute the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.CFF.org.
Graveside services will be Saturday 10:00 a.m. in the interment chapel at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
