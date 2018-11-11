Rosary service for Urban Sharum will start at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12 at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church, with the funeral liturgy at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson celebrant. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the St. Laurence Building Fund or the Eppson Center for Seniors.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented