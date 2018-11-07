Urban Sharum of Laramie passed away on Oct. 26, 2018, at the age of 82. Born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, he attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville where he earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry. He moved to Wyoming in 1966 where he enjoyed a career in the Department of Energy as a land reclamation specialist until his retirement in 1995. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved elk hunting in Wyoming and spending summers salmon fishing in Alaska. He was active in the Knights of Columbus and served as a Grand Knight for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents James “Mike” and Katherine Sharum and brother Hugh. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Louise Sharum, children Mike Sharum (Michele), Monica Sharum (Paul) and Melissa Sherman (Clay), grandchildren Andrew, Payton, Kathryn, Susan, Caitlin and Randi, great-grandchild Mila, siblings Jim, Raymond and Kay, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church on Nov. 12. The rosary service will start at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the St. Laurence Building Fund or the Eppson Center for Seniors of Laramie, Wyoming.
