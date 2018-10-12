Tony Steven Lopez, 65, passed away Oct. 9, 2018, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Tony was born Nov. 7, 1952, in San Jose, California, to Dorothy and Anthony Lopez. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1974 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1974-1978 before hitchhiking to Laramie in 1978 for law school at the University of Wyoming. An attorney and former city judge, a proud father of four and friend and mentor to many, Tony walked to the beat of his own drum. Always a book in his hand and music playing, Tony will be remembered for his continuous exploration of new hobbies from experimental cooking to gardening to carpentry. He never passed a chance to strike up a conversation or crack a joke with an old friend or stranger. Every day for Tony was “another day in paradise.”
He is survived by four children, Rachel Lopez, Sarah Esther, Doc Lopez and Maria Smith-Lopez; and grand-baby Emma Esther. He was the best father his children could have asked for and he will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14 at the Alibi Pub. Friends and family are welcome any time.
