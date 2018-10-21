Timothy McGarvey, 58, of Laramie, died Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at Laramie Care Center. He was born April 19, 1960, in Laramie to Thomas McGarvey and Marilyn Lankford.
Tim grew up in Laramie. He was a self-taught mechanic and worked in that field until he developed a passion for hi-tech. In 1994, he graduated with an associate’s degree in applied science in electronics from Central Community College in Hastings, Nebraska, which led him to learning computer technology resulting in starting his own businesses, Mobil Tek.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Gordon and Helen Taylor and Patrick and Josephine McGarvey.
He is survived by parents, Marilyn Lankford, of Laramie, and Thomas McGarvey of Laramie; children, Jesse James McGarvey and Toni Jo McGarvey, both of Loveland, Colorado; grandchildren, Cassandra and Jesse, of Loveland; siblings, Tammy Seim (Billy), of Centennial, Heidi Simon (Phil), of Portsmouth, Virginia, Sheri Bruno (Joe), of Littleton, Colorado, Brian McGarvey, of Laramie, and Kendra Ortega, of Littleton, Colorado; and his many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Timothy’s life will be June 22 at the Grove in Centennial.
