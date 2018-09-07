Terry W. Mackey passed away Sept. 2, 2018, in Littleton, Colorado after falling and hitting his head at home May 2, 2018. He was surrounded by his wife, son and two daughters when he passed. Terry was 75.
Terry was born Nov. 20, 1942, in Denver. He was the second of four children born to Harold and Dorothy (née Newville) Mackey. Terry developed his gregarious personality moving from place to place with his family as a child, ultimately settling in Casper, where he graduated from Natrona County High School in 1960. Following graduation in June 1960, Terry enlisted in the Navy, where he became a Radioman 3rd Class. After his honorable discharge from the Navy in September 1963, he returned to Wyoming and attended Casper College, earning an associate’s degree.
Terry met the love of his life, Catherine (née Long) Mackey in 1965 when she was a freshman at UW. She swept him off his feet, and they married Sept. 4, 1966. Terry and Cathy attended the University of Wyoming together. Terry earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1968. In 1970, he earned a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Wyoming College of Law. Terry was editor of the Land and Water Law Review and served in the Defender Aid Clinic.
Terry’s career focused on representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases and defendants accused of crimes. The strength and passion of his work as a lawyer was exceptional and celebrated. He was a ferocious advocate for those he represented. He lived a life of service, sitting on numerous boards and committees professionally and in his community. Through this work, he left an indelible mark and lasting impact.
Terry loved the law and the courtroom, but he loved his family more and put them first. He was the proud husband of Cathy for 52 years. He raised three successful and loving children, Shawna, Brian and Kristin. One of Terry’s greatest joys was being a grandpa. Ethan, Griffin and Brody were the lights of his life. The smiles and laughter of his children and grandchildren as they tell the stories of their adventures together are the legacy Terry has left. The tales told and tears shed by the people who knew him are a reflection of the love he felt for his community. Nobody loved the state of Wyoming more than Terry Mackey. There was never a bigger Cowboys fan. Terry bled brown and gold until the minute he left us.
Go to www.schradercares.com for his full obituary and to read more about Terry’s life and accomplishments.
Terry was preceded in death by father Harold Mackey; mother Dorothy (née Newville) Brand; father-in-law Frank Long; and granddaughters, Ella and Reese Mackey. He is survived by wife Cathy; daughter Shawna (Brad) Geiger; son Brian (Stephanie) Mackey; daughter Kristin; and grandsons, Ethan and Griffin Geiger and Brody Mackey. He is also survived by sisters, Nancy (Bill) Skadden and Ruth (Dennis) Phillippi; brother Mike (Karen) Mackey; mother-in-law Mary Long; brother-in-law Don (Barbara) Long; sister-in-law Jeanine Allison; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.
A memorial service will be hosted for Terry at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at the First Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Pastor Duane Ferchen will preside over the memorial.
Memorial donations are welcome and appreciated. They can be sent to the University Of Wyoming Foundation, 222 S. 22nd St., Laramie, Wyoming 82070 (designate Terry W. Mackey Scholarship) or a charity of your choice.
