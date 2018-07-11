Terry Lloyd Jenkins, 82, longtime University of Wyoming math professor, died Monday, July 9, 2018, at his home in Santa Barbara, California. His wife Sharon and youngest son Christopher were at his side. A full obituary will follow.
