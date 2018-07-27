Terry Lloyd Jenkins, University of Wyoming distinguished emeritus professor of mathematics, died July 9, 2018, in his home in Santa Barbara, California, at the age of 82. Terry and his wife Sharon, married in 1957, shared almost 61 years of marriage and their love for and commitment to one another never waned.
Terry was born Nov. 7, 1935, in Beresford, South Dakota, and raised in Vermillion, South Dakota. He received his B.A. in mathematics from the University of South Dakota in 1957, a M.S. at the University of Iowa in 1959 and a Ph.D. in mathematics from University of Nebraska in 1966. Terry subsequently taught at UW for 33 years and directed the Summer Mathematics Institute for 20 years. Terry’s passion in life was teaching, and he is still remembered by his students for having a remarkable ability to make a difficult science understandable and fun. He won numerous teaching awards throughout his career, including the Ellbogen Award for Meritorious Classroom Teaching, the UW Summer Faculty Development Award, the AMOCO Foundation Good Teacher Award and the Outstanding Former Faculty Award.
In addition to teaching, research and publishing, Terry was an active member of the Laramie community, serving on the school board and the traffic commission. He was also an elder in the United Presbyterian Church.
Terry and Sharon raised six children together and he was most proud of taking his whole family on extended sabbaticals. In 1972, the family moved to northern Holland for a year (where everyone learned Dutch). In 1980 and 1987, the family moved to South Africa, where Terry taught in Bloemfontein and in Soweto, a black township. Although he did enriching research on these sabbaticals (he even had a theorem named after him — The Jenkins Radical), what mattered more to Terry was immersing his children into another culture. Terry believed that looking at the world through the lens of a foreign culture gave a young mind an appreciation and understanding that could be gained in no other way.
Terry will be remembered for his keen sense of humor, his enthusiasm for teaching math and for establishing a solid desire for travel in all six of his children.
Terry is preceded in death by mother Lola Kelley and stepfather Buck Wesley Kelley. He is survived by wife Sharon Jenkins (Smebakken), of Santa Barbara; children, Mark (Sue Ibarra), of Laramie, Steve (Soheila), of Highland Ranch, Colorado, Pam (Greg Pauline), of Sidney, Australia, Dan, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Wendy (Bob Neuman), of Evergreen, Colorado, and Christopher (Myriam), of Santa Barbara, California; grandchildren, Stephanie (Bert), Colin, Addi, Teal, Mia, Zach, Josh, Jordan, Audrey, Tanner, Ava, Selma and Marlo; and two sisters, Loretta and Bonnie.
A memorial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29 at the Presbyterian Church.
