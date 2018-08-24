Tawnee Danielle Wright, 28, of Laramie, passed away Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Cheyenne.
Tawnee was born to Spencer Wright and Kise Turman on Sept. 29, 1989. She started school in Chadron, Nebraska, and finished in Laramie. After attending Climb Wyoming and graduating from the program in May 2012, she received her CNA certification.
She loved to take care of elderly people and worked in assisted living and private home care. With her love of animals, she was always taking in any injured animals and nursing them back to health.
Tawnee is survived by fiancé Frank McKerlie; their two children, Aiyana McKerlie, 8, and Treazzelle McKerlie, 3; parents, Kise Smith and Spencer Wright; maternal grandmother Julie Rose; paternal grandmother Darlene Miliken; sisters, Lynea Wright Curry, Corelle Lotzer and Shawnee Abell-Hopkins; brother Dana Smith; brothers-in-law, Jack Curry and Jake McKerlie; aunts, Debby Lippard, Teresa Abernathy and Kim Snow; uncles, Derek Turman, Darby Turman and Stephen Wright; mentor, voice of reason and cousin Candice Bartolin; and several other cousins.
Tawnee is preceded in death by cousins, April Taylor and Chandler Plummer; maternal grandfather Keith Turman; great-uncle Charles “Chuck” Shawver; and maternal great-grandparents, Earl and Catherine Shawver.
Honorary pallbearers are Daniel Garcia, Jack Curry, Allan Smith, Joshua Stoner and Michael Montez.
Tawnee Danielle Wright was a free spirit and unique in her own right, because she was not interested in the traditional way of living. She was not afraid of life and lived it to the fullest. Tawnee was determined, stubborn, extremely talented and very intelligent. Through all of her struggles, and adversity, she still found a way to enjoy life to the fullest. She walked her path, on her terms and in her time.
Her family would like to extend their thanks to Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Also, to all of those that donated to the fundraiser. In lieu of flowers and cards, please donate to the fundraiser for her children and mother and their future expenses (www.facebook.com/donate/228420884497892).
Her life party to remember is to be announced as soon as they know the location. Tawnee’s sister Shawnee Abell-Hopkins will be officiating the life party. The family is requesting you come dressed in semi-formal attire, showing your appreciation for Tawnee’s excitement in dressing up.
Thank you and we hope to see you soon.
