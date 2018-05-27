Dec. 9, 1936-May 22, 2018
Sylvia Ann Halsey passed away peacefully May 22, 2018, in Laramie. She was born to Roy M. and Anna May Stalder on Dec. 9, 1936, in Laramie. She had two older brothers, Robert C. Stalder and Roy M. “Red” Stalder Jr.
After completing high school, Sylvia married William “Bill” Halsey on June 12, 1955, in Laramie. They raised three children in Laramie: Janice, Glenn and Randy Halsey.
While in Laramie, Sylvia enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels and working in the Laramie Junior High School lunchroom for Albany County School District No. 1. She also enjoyed singing in Sweet Adelines, bowling, square dancing and camping.
After Bill retired, they moved to Riverton in 1994 for several years. Shortly afterwards, they divorced and Sylvia returned to Laramie around 1998 to be with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Janice (Tim) Walker, Glenn (Nancy) Halsey and Randy (Anna) Halsey; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of a service, a later date will be set for a celebration of her life.
Email ghalseyhome@bresnan.net for information regarding the memorial gathering.
