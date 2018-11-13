Susan Ruth (née Anderson) McGarvin passed in peace Nov. 6, 2018, at the age of 84. She will be dearly missed by husband Larry McGarvin, cherished by five children, Jeff (Kathy Tottis), Lisa (Danny Hoekstra), Lucinda, Melissa (Bill O’Melia) and Jillian (John Balow) and loved forever by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is in Heaven with those who preceded her in death, including grandson Drennen O’Melia and a baby brother she never knew.
Sue will be remembered for her smile, kindness, compassion, faith and a deep love for her family. She was born April 22, 1934, and grew up in Worland. Her parents were Dr. Lial and Alice Anderson and she was an older sister to Pat (Kaiser) and Andy (Lanny). She loved riding horses, reading and spending time at the family cabin in the Big Horns. Sue attended nursing school at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, Illinois. After she became an RN, Sue returned to Worland, where she and Larry McGarvin began dating and soon married Oct. 20, 1957. Sue was a nurse and doting mother while Larry attended dental school at the University of Nebraska. When the family moved to Lusk in 1963, Sue happily became a full-time mom. The family moved to Laramie in 1967 and to Gillette in 1981. In each community where she lived, Sue also found her church home and wonderful friends. She was involved in PEO, Christian Women’s Club and Bible studies. Sue often sent recipes, articles, Bible verses, life tips and jokes to family members. Sue and Larry were always connected to their second home in the Ten Sleep canyon and spent as much time as possible at “the cabin.” One of Sue’s favorite places was on the deck by the creek. Sue and Larry settled in Cheyenne in 2013.
More important than where Sue lived was the mark she left everywhere she was. Even in her final days, Sue continued to make people smile — her love for people and the Lord emanated and was infectious.
Sue loved flowers and a celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. the Saturday following Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, 2018, at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens in the Gathering Rooms.
Please consider making a charitable donation to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens (www.botanic.org) or Drennen’s Dreams (www.drennensdreams.org), a foundation that promotes pool safety and honors Sue’s grandson.
