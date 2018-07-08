Susan (née Roum) French, 68, Winnemucca, Nevada, died Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Reno, Nevada following a brief illness.
She was born July 20, 1949, in Laramie, the second child of Harold and Yvonne (née Longpre) Roum.
She attended St. Laurence School and graduated from Laramie High School with the class of 1967. She went on to the University of Wyoming.
She met her future husband, Ned, while he was a student at UW. They were married Sept. 24, 1971, in Laramie.
They moved to his parents’ ranch near Oelrichs, South Dakota, where they lived for three years. They relocated their family to Fox Park and Medicine Bow, later moved to Tooele, Utah, and then to Elko and Winnemucca, Nevada.
Susan loved being around people and sought employment in places where she could interact with a lot of people. She worked in real estate and eventually took a position at Great Basin Community College in Winnemucca. While working at the college, she made many friends with students and she took several classes. Not just math and science, but woodworking. She learned to do mosaics and constantly looked for old dishes and glass that she could break into pieces for her mosaic tabletops and other interesting projects. She received her Bachelor of Arts diploma from Great Basin in 2008.
She retired from Great Basin in 2015, which allowed her more time to further pursue her hobbies. Susan now had the opportunity to quilt, sew and spend time with her grandchildren. She made items “from the heart” and presented them to her grandchildren, family and friends.
Susan and Ned traveled to see family and friends in South Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona, Montana, California, and Oregon. She also began visiting friends around the western states which provided “alone” time for Ned so he could remodel the house, work on the yard, and keep her dog company.
She was predeceased by her grandparents and her parents.
Susan is survived by her husband Ned; their children, Kevin (Michelle), of Henderson, Nevada, Chelle Bears (Ron), of Alva, Chad (Shasta), of Elko, Nevada, and Cody (Crystal) of Reno, Nevada (soon to be Fort Lauderdale, Florida); and her grandchildren, Alexa and Lisa French, Zachary Frongillo, Lance Smith, Lacey Robinson, Halle Bears, Chance and Wyatt French, and Caleb and Keegan French. She is also survived by her sisters and their families, Jo (Roum) Humphreys, of Laramie, Deb (Roum) Thomsen, of Laramie, and Pam Roum, of Isleton, California. Susan’s surviving “kids” include Justin, Jessi, Jocee and Jack (Johnson), of Bend, Oregon, Bryan Turner, of Stafford, Arizona, and Hollie Parr Day, of Casper.
Susan leaves behind many close and dear friends and extended family.
Her quick wit and no-holds-barred sarcasm, often mistaken for crabby, and “good” advice, will be greatly missed. She will be forever in our hearts and on our minds.
A private burial will be in the family cemetery July 28 in Alva. A reception will follow on same day, at 3 p.m at the Rimrock Lodge, 1873 WY-24, Hulette. There will be a celebration of her life Labor Day weekend at 3 p.m. Sept. 2 at her home in Winnemucca. Contact frenchned@yahoo.com for more information.
Commented