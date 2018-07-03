Susan (née Roum) French, 68, Winnemucca, Nevada, died Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Reno, Nevada following a brief illness.
She was born July 20, 1949, in Laramie, the second child of Harold and Yvonne (née Longpre) Roum.
A private burial will be in the family cemetery on July 28 in Alva, Wyoming. A reception will follow on same day at 3 p.m. at the Rimrock Lodge, 1873 WY-24, Hulette, Wyoming. There will be a celebration of her life Labor Day weekend at 3 p.m. Sept. 2 at her home in Winnemucca. Contact frenchned@yahoo.com, Jo Humphreys at 307-760-8801, or Deb Thomsen at 307-745-9659 or 307-760-8392 for more information.
Commented