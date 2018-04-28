Susan Miner

Susan Jane (née Miner) Hinzman, 69, passed away April 20 at Brookdale Woodside in Springfield, Oregon.
Susan was born July 5, 1948, in Yankton, South Dakota. Susan was born to Rollie and Bonnie (née Alford) Hinzman and was joined by a sister, Carol, four years later. She graduated in 1966 from Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Oregon.
The family moved from South Dakota to Lebanon when she was 3 years old. She was a member of Lebanon’s United Methodist Church. She loved her family, especially her furry little granddogs. She enjoyed reading, watching TV, garage sales, bingo and being an advocate for animals. She was a proud member of the American Legion in Lebanon since 1955. Susan always made it a point to keep ongoing relationships with friends from grade to high school. She never missed a school reunion if possible.
Susan married Terry Miner in 1967 in Lebanon.
In 1977, the Miner family moved to Laramie. After their divorce in the early 1990s, she returned to Oregon in 1993. Oregon was always her true love. She lived in Salem, Oregon, and worked at the Oregon Construction Contractor Board in data entry until her retirement because of a disability. She then moved to Springfield, then Oakridge, Oregon, then back to Springfield.
Susan is preceded in death by both her parents and sister.
Susan is survived by her daughter Kelly Taylor-Miner and daughter-in-law Andrea Taylor-Miner, both of Pleasant Hill, Oregon; and niece Tracy Parviainen DeOgny and greatnephew Alex DeOgny, both of Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Susan will be interred at the International Order of Oddfellows Cemetery in Lebanon, where her parents and sister are buried.
The family is planning two separate memorial services. The first will be at 11 a.m. May 5 at Buell Funeral Chapel, 320 N. Sixth St. in Springfield. The second service will be at 11 a.m. June 16 at the American Legion in Lebanon, where food and memories will be shared.
All are welcome at either service or both.
