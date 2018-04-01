Viewing for Susan Elaine (née Nanna) Lescznske will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, April 2, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker with a brief service by Father Dave Erickson. Susan’s interment will take place at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church, 617 S. Fourth St., Laramie, Wyoming 82070.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
