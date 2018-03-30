Susan Elaine (née Nanna) Lescznske, 63, of Laramie, passed peacefully at home Wednesday, March 28, 2018. She entered eternal rest with her Lord after a courageous eight-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born Dec. 5, 1954, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Bernard P. and Helene (née Petrunak) Nanna. She graduated from Greater Johnstown High School, Greater Johnstown Vo-Tech practical nursing class and Conemaugh Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She worked as a nurse at Lee and Mercy hospitals in Johnstown until she met the love of her life, Gregory Lescznske, and they were married July 23, 1983, in Johnstown. They moved to Laramie, where Susan was employed at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Then, she was employed at the Bethesda Care Center, now the Laramie Care Center, as the director of nursing and was responsible for their recertification with the state of Wyoming. She taught and tested nurse’s aide classes at Laramie County Community College, since she was a state of Wyoming RN evaluator, and worked part-time at the University of Wyoming’s Student Health Department. During her nursing career, she received a Miss Hope of the American Cancer Society Award, Who’s Who Among Human Services Professionals and, in 1990, Susan was listed with Who’s Who in American Nursing.
Susan volunteered at several places in Laramie. She had an artistic ability and enjoyed painting, crocheting, knitting, tatting, baking as well as reading and going to yard sales.
Susan’s love for her husband, Gregory, was reciprocated by his supportive and helpful loving care throughout her illness. Susan’s firm belief in God also strengthen her during her struggle and gave her peace.
Susan is survived by her beloved husband Gregory; sister Joyce (Ronald) Paronish, of Hastings, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Robert, and Bernard J. (Sherry) Nanna, of Johnstown; and several loving nieces and nephews. She touched the lives of many and will be sadly missed by all.
Viewing will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, April 2, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker with a brief service by Father Dave Erickson. Susan’s interment will take place at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Johnstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church, 617 S. Fourth St., Laramie, WY 82070.
