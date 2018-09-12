Stella (née Yodeke) Greer, formerly of Laramie, passed away Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the South Big Horn County Hospital in Basin. At 98, Stella, aka Granny, lived a full life and was known and loved by many. She will be remembered for her wit and feisty attitude.
Born July 28, 1920, in Laramie to Herbert A. and Dagney (née Lund) Yodeke, she married Albert B. Greer Jr. in 1941. During her life, she volunteered as a Blue Bird and Campfire Girls leader and spent time working with the Job’s Daughters. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Wood Plumbing and Heating for several years. In her spare time, she enjoyed arrowhead hunting, rock hounding, oil painting and camping with family and friends (IAOF). In 2005, Stella moved to Green River to be closer to family. In 2011, she relocated to Basin when her daughter and son-in-law retired there.
She is now reunited with her husband, parents, two sisters and a granddaughter. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Beverley and Arvil Ashment, of Basin; granddaughter Dawn (née Ashment) and her husband Brian Atkinson; and great-granddaughter Abbey Atkinson, of Green River. Her family in Colorado includes nephew Larry Bloom and his wife Nancy; grandniece Marci Bloom; grandnephew Tracy Bloom, his wife Janice and their two children, Josh Bloom and Krysta Klinzmann and her husband Dale.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 at Greenhill Cemetery. After the service, friends and family are invited to Washington Park for a picnic in her honor. Honorary bearers include all of her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bonnie Bluejacket Nursing Home — Activities c/o Beverley Ashment, 4611 Orchard Bench Road, Basin, WY 82410.
Atwood Family Funeral Directors has been entrusted with arrangements.
