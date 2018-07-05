Sripaiwan T. “Oot” Mack, 76, of Laramie, passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at her home. She was born in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat), Thailand.
Oot married Don Mack in 1971 in Sattahip, Thailand, while he was assigned in the United States Army. She immigrated to the United States with her husband in 1972 and has resided in Laramie since 1974. She became a naturalized American citizen in 1978. Oot married Stan Haley in October 2007 and spent their last 10 golden years traveling between Laramie and Thailand for months at a time enjoying family on two different continents.
Oot had many food service positions starting at the Holiday Inn, Dr. Frinfrock’s Restaurant in downtown Laramie and finished off her career at the University of Wyoming Food Service Department, retiring in the late 1990s.
Oot enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a dedicated and loving wife and mother and was extremely proud to be a grandmother. Oot was an avid gardener and people would always stop to admire her flowers in the front yard. She befriended many women while enjoying their many bingo ventures.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters in Thailand. She is survived by husband Stan Haley, of Laramie; two sons, George Mack, of Laramie, and Geoffrey Mack (Jennifer), of Lakeland, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Logan and Owen Mack, of Charlestown, South Carolina, and Grayson and Lydia Mack, of Lakeland, Tennessee; extended family here in the United States, Anna Haley Ansell (Arlen), of Louisville, Kentucky, and Tommy Haley (Lacy), of Indianapolis; and six grandchildren.
Additionally in Thailand, she is survived by sister Yupa (Ja) Intasian; four daughters; one son; one stepdaughter; and numerous grandchildren, nephews and nieces throughout Thailand.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 20, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, 2133 Rainbow Ave.
Final internment will be in her birthplace of Korat, Thailand, according to the Buddhist ritual later in the year.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Meredith & Jeannie Ray Cancer Center, 255 N. 30th St., Laramie, WY 82070, and to Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82070.
