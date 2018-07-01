Sripaiwan “Oot” T. Mack, 76, of Laramie, died June 26, 2018, at her home. She was born in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat), Thailand.
Oot married Donavan “Don” Mack on Feb. 11, 1971, in Sattahip, Thailand, while he was assigned in the United States Army. She immigrated to the United States with her husband in 1972, and has resided in Laramie since 1974. She became a Naturalized American citizen in 1978.
Oot held many food service positions starting at the then Holiday Inn off Exit 113, Interstate 80, the old Dr. Frinfrak’s Table Restaurant in Downtown Laramie and finished off her career at the University of Wyoming Food Service Department, retiring in the late 1990s.
Oot enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She was extremely proud to be a grandmother. She was an avid gardener and people would always stop to admire her flowers in the front yard. She befriended many women while enjoying their many bingo ventures.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters in Thailand. She is survived by her husband Stan Haley, of Laramie; her two sons, Geoffrey Mack, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Clifford George Mack, of Laramie; four grandchildren, Logan and Owen Mack, of Charlestown, South Carolina, and Grayson and Lydia Mack, of Memphis; her extended family here in the United States, Anna Haley Ansell, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Tommy Haley, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and their six grandkids.
In addition, in Thailand she is survived by a sister, Yupa (Ja) Intasian, four daughters, one son, one step-daughter and numerous grandchildren, nephews and nieces throughout Thailand. She and Stan spent their last 10 golden years traveling between Laramie and Thailand for months at a time enjoying family on two different continents.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 20, 2018, at Montgomery–Stryker Funeral Home, 2133 Rainbow Ave.
Final internment will be in her birth place, home of Korat, Thailand, according to the Buddhist ritual later in the year.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Meredith & Jeannie Ray Cancer Center, 255 N. 30th St., Laramie, WY 82070 and to Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82070.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
