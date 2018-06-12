Sophronia “Sophie” Smith, 78, of Laramie, born to Myrhl and Hugh Albright, of Dayton, Ohio, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Hospice of Laramie. She is survived by husband Conrad, of Laramie, who misses her considerably; by daughters Deirdre and Melisande, of Bergen, Norway and Falls Church, Virginia; and by granddaughters Irja and Elfrid, of Bergen and Trondheim, Norway.
Her family will host a secular memorial service starting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot on Second Street. Food and beverages will be provided. Anyone who knew Sophie or members of her family is welcome. Donations can be sent to charities you like in lieu of flowers.
Commented