Shirley M. Nielsen, born Shirley Maria Morse, of Laramie, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, June 26 at Spring Wind Assisted Living in Laramie, just two weeks before her 95th birthday. She was born to Florence and Frederick Morse in 1923 in Hyde Park, Massachusetts.
Shirley was a very accomplished woman and outdoor enthusiast. She received her early education in Massachusetts. She received nurse’s training at Beverly Hospital in Beverly, Massachusetts, graduating with an RN in 1945. She came to Wyoming in 1946, where she worked as an RN for United Air Lines in Cheyenne and later at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. She started work as an RN with the University of Wyoming Student Health Service in 1948 and worked there as an RN, RN nurse practitioner and nursing supervisor until her retirement in 1986.
She married Marinus C. Nielsen in August 1948, and they lived happily together in Laramie until his death in 1995.
Shirley was a member of the University Women’s Club. She enjoyed biking, hiking and downhill and cross-country skiing. She was also an artist and an avid teddy bear maker and collector.
After retirement, she traveled extensively with the Colorado Mountain Club, completing many overseas hiking and biking trips, then river trips in Europe.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Warren; and husband Marinus.
She is survived by her cousins in Massachusetts; and her nieces and nephews in Nebraska and Colorado.
It is Shirley’s wish that cremation take place with her ashes to be scattered in the Snowy Range mountains. No plans for a memorial service have been scheduled at this time.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Laramie Animal Shelter, 1064 N. Fifth St., Laramie, WY 82072
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented