Sherryl Lea (née Pyle) Eyres, formerly of Laramie, died April 19, 2018, at Mountain Valley Hospice of Dobson, North Carolina. She was born Aug. 21, 1947. Graveside and memorial service is at 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 2 at Greenhill Cemetery.
