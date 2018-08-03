Samuel “Sam” Shelstad, 20, of Laramie and Fort Collins, Colorado, died July 26, 2018.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Following the service will be an inurnment at Greenhill Cemetery and reception in the Spring Creek Elementary School gymnasium.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sam’s name to the National Suicide Hotline or the Laramie Animal Welfare.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
