Samuel “Sam” Henry Gunder Shelstad, 20, of Laramie and Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away July 26, 2018.
He was the beloved son of his mother Kristen Sprinkle, his father Mark Shelstad and step-mother Jenn Geringer. He was a 2016 graduate of Laramie High School and had enrolled for classes with Front Range Community College for this fall. Sam had been a manager at Little Caesars of Laramie in 2017-2018. He had a wry sense of humor and liked playing with his cat Simba. Sam loved being outdoors and hiking with his friends at Vedauwoo.
He is survived by his sister Yi Yan Shelstad, of Laramie; and preceded by his brother Zachary Shelstad. Other surviving family members include his grandparents, Marilyn and Leo Sprinkle, of Laramie; Ethel and Marlowe Shelstad, of Madison, Minnesota; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Following the service will be an inurnment at Greenhill Cemetery and a reception.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
