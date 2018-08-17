Sally McConnell Murphy Scott, 94, of Laramie, passed away Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, surrounded by family at Hospice of Laramie. Sally was born to Albert and Clara McConnell on Nov. 26, 1923, in Laramie. She was one of seven children.
Sally loved family. Whether it was a late-night game of Scrabble listening to Patsy Cline over a nip of Baileys or a family gathering with favorite recipes like potato soup and cheesy grits casserole, she made her home warm and welcoming. She lived without judgment and prejudice while also maintaining strong beliefs in equality, justice and fairness. There wasn’t a topic of current events or politics in which she wouldn’t engage, but she always did so with thoughtfulness and respect. Sally brought banter, comfort, laughter and love to her family and friends and did so with beauty, grace and humility.
Sally had not only beauty and wit, but she was also athletic and active. As a member of the Casper Country Club, she played tennis and golf and was known to host her large extended family many summers at Lake Alcova, playing games and enjoying the outdoors. She was an avid bowler, bowling a 299 at the age of 60. Known around town as a great walker, she walked everywhere up to the time she moved from Casper to Laramie. She also served for many years as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
She married Robert Murphy in 1942 in Paris, Texas, and together, they had nine children. Later in life, after Robert’s passing, she married David Scott in 1975, and Sally became a loving stepmother to four more children. David and Sally were members of the Casper Boat Club and spent much time sailing together.
Sally is preceded in death by parents, Albert and Clara McConnell; husbands, Robert J. Murphy and David A. Scott; son Randall Murphy; stepdaughter Patty Scott-Leonard; siblings, Pat McConnell-Ward, Albert McConnell Jr., Dewey McConnell and Myrle McConnell-Brown; grandson Sean Colton; and great-granddaughter Kelsie Colton.
She will be missed by her very large extended family, including children, Kerry Murphy-Colton, Barry Murphy, Terry Murphy, Wendy Murphy-Harris, Lindy Murphy, Rebecca Murphy-Griffith, Janis Murphy and Melissa Murphy-Zieres; and stepchildren, Bill Scott, Jim Scott and Sue Scott-Speas. She is further survived by 24 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and siblings, Marion McConnell-Stillman and Roger McConnell.
A celebration of Sally’s life will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at Vedauwoo.
Contributions can be made in Sally’s name to Natrona County Meals on Wheels, 1760 E. 12th St., Casper, WY 82601.
