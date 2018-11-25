Ruth Wilson, 90, passed away Friday morning, Nov. 23 at the Hospice House of Laramie. She was born Dec. 1, 1927, in Brookings, South Dakota, to Harriett Frances (née Wheeler) and Weert Saathoff. They moved often as Ruth and her sister Fran grew up. Their father was part of the Civilian Conservation Corps.
Ruth attended the University of Wyoming. She acted as docent for the Ivinson House, which served as a school-home for girls whose families lived on remote ranches. Ruth graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1948, cum laude. She received a fellowship to the University of Denver School of Social Work, with field placements at the Florence Crittenden Home for Unwed Mothers and the Family Services Center. She then went on to attend St. Margaret’s house, the west coast training center for women pursuing a career in Christian Education, at Church Divinity School of the Pacific.
There, she became reacquainted with Howard Wilson, whom she’d met in Laramie. They were married June 11, 1952. Upon Howard’s graduation, the couple moved back to Wyoming, where he served as curate of St. Mark’s, Casper; Vicar of St. Thomas’s, Dubois and St. Helen’s, Crowheart; Archdeacon of Wyoming; began the new mission, St. Stephen’s, Casper, and ultimately became Dean of St. Matthew’s Cathedral, Laramie.
While in Laramie, Ruth completed a master’s in elementary education, teaching third grade at Whiting school, along with raising three daughters and all the duties required of a minister’s wife.
In December 1982, Howard accepted a call to St. Andrew’s, Grove, Oklahoma; and St. John’s, Vinita, Oklahoma. They loved living on a lake, taking up sailing, and they began traveling extensively. Ruth spent time substitute teaching and as an ombudsman at several assisted care facilities. She made lovely quilts. In 2012, they returned to Laramie.
Preceding Ruth was husband Howard; her parents; sister Fran; and niece Jema. She is survived by Mary and Beau Johnson, of Denton, Texas; Margaret Wilson and Neil Humphrey, of Laramie; Cheryl and Doug Baker, of Laramie; granddaughter Jessica Stalder and great-grandson Bear, of Laramie; grandchildren, Kyle and Allie Johnson and Brenna and Josef Christman, all of the Dallas area; and nieces, Sue Paustian and Jan Jarvis and their families.
Ruth’s funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 at St. Matthew’s Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Laramie Interfaith-Good Samaritan or the Episcopal Relief and Development Fund.
