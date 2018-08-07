Ruth Rebecca Dolling

Ruth Rebecca Blakesly was born Sept. 29, 1918, in Natoma, Kansas, to Frieda and Clarence Blakesley. Ruth passed Aug. 3, 2018, in San Antonio. Ruth was from a family of 11 children, with Ruth being the youngest. Her mother, father and all siblings predeceased Ruth. Ruth and Fay Lavern Rowe were married in 1939 in Sterling, Colorado. They lived in Colorado and Wyoming, where they were the parents of three children, Roland, Richard and Patricia. Fay and Richard predeceased Ruth in death. Roland lives with wife Donna in Converse, Texas. Patricia lives with husband Jim McCarty in Channing, Texas. After Fay died, Ruth married Charles S. Dolling in Laramie. After his death, Ruth moved to Converse to live with her son, where she had been for 11 years.
Ruth is survived by her son and daughter and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
