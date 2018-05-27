Roy H. Storer of Cheyenne, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018, two days prior to his 90th birthday.
Roy was born May 6, 1928, in Iona, Idaho, son of the late Joseph H. and A. Rebecca (née Empey) Storer.
Roy moved his family to Laramie, from Idaho in 1952, working a number of jobs until he took a position with the Union Pacific Railroad as a fireman. He remained with Union Pacific until his first retirement as an engineer in 1985. He drove truck for Simon Construction and S.T.C. until his second retirement at 80.
Roy’s interests included bowling, golfing, hunting, fishing and tinkering. He grew up as a cowboy, shearing sheep, riding horses and rodeoing. He loved the outdoors and spending time with people. He was especially proud of being 32 years sober. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Roy is survived by wife Agnes; nine children, Roy (Laura), Brenda, David, Virginia, Ranae (Tyrell), Richard, Doug (Trudy), Lisa (Jim) and T.J. (Beth); 26 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 10 brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 309 Western Hills Blvd. in Cheyenne. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Condolences can be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
Commented