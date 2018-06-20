Ronald M. Kagel, of Laramie, died Thursday, June 14,2018, at his home. He was born Jan. 31, 1940, in Pollock, South Dakota, the son of Howard and Orvilla (née Deno) Kagel.
Ronald was a brick mason for many years.
He is survived by sons, Ron, of California, and Bill, of Pennsylvania; daughter Cindy, of Missouri; mother of his children Wilma, of Missouri, two sisters, Jerry, of Montana, and Carol, of Wyoming, and sister-in-law Bev, of Wyoming.
He is further survived by six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Friday, June 22 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 126 Lyons St. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
