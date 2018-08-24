Ronald Guy Franck, 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at his home in Yuma, Arizona. Ron was originally from Laramie, the son of Guy and Helen Franck. He joined the Marines in 1957, earning a Bronze Star, five Purple Hearts and many other awards during his five tours in Vietnam and his 20 years of military service. After retiring from the Marine Corp, Ron worked as a journalist for the Laramie Daily Boomerang. Then, he joined the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, where he attained the rank of patrol sergeant. He then worked for the Wyoming Workforce Services as a Veterans Outreach Officer. After retirement, he and his wife moved from Laramie to Yuma, Arizona, in 2008.
Ron is survived by wife of 48 years Maria Franck (née Martinez); children, Kenneth, Franklin, Amy, Charles, Lori and George; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and many jokes.
A memorial service with full military honors will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 22, 2018, at the Marine Corp Air Station in Yuma. Since the memorial service is on base, please email either George Franck at g.franck@yahoo.com or Dale Stalder at dstalder@cityoflaramie.org for credentialing information to attend the memorial service.
Commented